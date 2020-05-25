TODAY |

Gathering limit extended to 100 from noon on Friday, Jacinda Ardern announces

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Government has extended the gathering limit to 100 from noon on Friday May 29. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cabinet is meeting today to review the current 10-person limit on all gatherings, including church services. Source: Breakfast

It means church services, weddings and funerals can hold 100 people.

"We want to get our economy moving quickly without losing the gains," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today. 

"Many more gatherings will be able to occur from now on."

Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the coupling of New Zealand's low case numbers and the outcome of the lockdown "have paid huge dividends here". 

Ms Ardern said if New Zealand continued having a low number of coronavirus cases in Level 2 then New Zealand will be at a "position to move from that point". 

There are just 27 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

She said Cabinet wanted to move to Alert Level 1 as soon as it was safe to do so. 

Cabinet will decide on June 8, with Ms Ardern saying no later than June 22 "we will consider move to Alert Level 1". 

Read more
Kiwis 'cautiously optimistic' about a move to Alert Level 1 - survey

The original gathering limit for Alert Level 2 was just 10.

The Government backtracked around funerals and tangi, increasing the limit to 50 on May 13. 


New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Government relaxes rules around gatherings, Jacinda Ardern outlines timeline for moving to Level 1
2
NZ's Covid-19 tourism slump prompts 'once in a lifetime' motorhome deals - from $29 per day
3
Gathering limit extended to 100 from noon on Friday, Jacinda Ardern announces
4
No new cases of Covid-19 today, but a new milestone: Over 10k Kiwis have entered quarantine from overseas
5
Simon Bridges misses out on portfolio he wanted in Todd Muller's National Party reshuffle
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'I'm not surprised that some people have tried to escape' - 1 NEWS reporter on the realities of Auckland hotel quarantine

TAB cuts jobs after plans to axe 30 per cent of its workforce

Driver who picked up hitchhiker sought as Kapiti Coast homicide investigation continues

GP told to apologise after performing botched examination two days before man's death