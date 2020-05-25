Gathering limit extended to 100 from noon on Friday, Jacinda Ardern announces

The Government has extended the gathering limit to 100 from noon on Friday May 29.

It means church services, weddings and funerals can hold 100 people.

"We want to get our economy moving quickly without losing the gains," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

"Many more gatherings will be able to occur from now on."

Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the coupling of New Zealand's low case numbers and the outcome of the lockdown "have paid huge dividends here".

Ms Ardern said if New Zealand continued having a low number of coronavirus cases in Level 2 then New Zealand will be at a "position to move from that point".

There are just 27 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

She said Cabinet wanted to move to Alert Level 1 as soon as it was safe to do so.

Cabinet will decide on June 8, with Ms Ardern saying no later than June 22 "we will consider move to Alert Level 1".

The original gathering limit for Alert Level 2 was just 10.

The Government backtracked around funerals and tangi, increasing the limit to 50 on May 13.