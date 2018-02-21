Gate to Golden Bay closes again for repairs after ex-cyclone Gita caused slips

The highway from Riwaka to upper Takaka at the top of the South Island will be mostly closed again from Monday so work can continue on repairs.

There are three major slips on the road after former Cyclone Gita caused devastation nearly a week ago.

It may take many months for the road to be finally fixed.

Yesterday, single-lane traffic was allowed through in guided convoys, with priority given to essential vehicles, including trucks bringing goods to and taking them from the region.

Once the queue was cleared, campervans were also allowed over the hill.