 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Gastro bug sparks warning over Auckland oysters

share

Source:

NZN

A gastro bug contamination and a spate of illnesses have prompted the Ministry for Primary Industries to issue a warning about eating chilled oysters collected from a harbour north of Auckland.

Four seafood companies are recalling all oysters harvested from the Mahurangi Harbour - near Warkworth - from mid January, with authorities saying the area has likely been contaminated with the bug norovirus.

Close up oysters background with Open Oyster

Oysters (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The companies are Matakana Oysters, Orata Marine Limited, Seafood Harbour, and Hutchings and Addison Limited.

Local health authorities have reported 11 people becoming ill from eating oysters in the area, MPI's food compliance service group manager Melinda Sando said.

"It is likely to be the result of a localised contamination - for example discharge from a boat or a leaking septic tank," she said.

"Samples of the oysters were tested by ESR and norovirus was found. The type of virus is the same as that found in the affected people."

The ministry is calling for anyone with frozen oysters from the area in their freezer to throw them out.

The oysters are not exported.

All harvesting in the area has been halted while the contamination is investigated.

Ms Sando said it appeared the contamination was limited to a small harbour area around Dyers Creek.

The symptoms of norovirus gastroenteritis include vomiting and diarrhoea.

Related

Health

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

00:29
2
Kat Whata-Simpkins was left reeling after this cheap hit as the Sevens sisters stole a 14-12 win in Sydney.

Video: Disgusting late tackle sours NZ women's win over France

00:33
3
Green stopped fighting as the referee stepped in but that didn't stop Mundine from launching a big punch.

'I didn't win by eight points': Danny Green humble after points win over Anthony Mundine

00:55
4
The WBO heavyweight champion is cutting his holiday early to return to training for his next fight.

Joseph Parker's WBO title defence to be held in Auckland after Duco wins purse bid with $3m offer


01:14
5
Today Press Secretary Sean Spicer ordered sanctions in retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile test.

President Trump Trump hits Iran with new sanctions for missile test


01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
A crash near Warkworth made it a slow journey north for those trying to get away early.

Video: Traffic chaos as holidaymakers flee Auckland and Wellington for Waitangi weekend

It's slow going as people leave the city for the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ