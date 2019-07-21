TODAY |

Gasfitter pleads guilty over devastating 2019 Christchurch house explosion which injured six people

Lisa Davies, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A man charged over devastating gas explosion in Christchurch last year which levelled a house and injured six people has pleaded guilty to a charge under the Gas Act.

Five people remain in hospital, two with critical injuries, as investigators pour over the scene at Marble Court for clues. Source: 1 NEWS

Gregory John Smith and his company, Gas Unlimited, were both charged by WorkSafe with breaching Section 9 of the Act.

Both entered guilty pleas this morning at Christchurch District Court.

Jacob Braithwaite pulled people from the house moments after the blast. Source: 1 NEWS

The charges relate to an explosion on July 19 which completed destroyed a home at 9 Marble Court and damaged several other homes, as well as injuring six people.

Smith had carried out work on a gas fire at the property the day before the explosion.

Six people were seriously injured and one house totally destroyed in this morning’s terrifying explosion. Source: 1 NEWS

He will be sentenced on December 15.

