Gas stations, superettes in seven new Auckland locations of interest

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health has identified seven new locations of interest as part of the current Delta outbreak in Auckland, including gas stations and multiple superettes.

The ministry registered eight new entries on Wednesday morning, two of which are a bus route. Bus 325 from Preston Rd to Dawson Rd on Thursday September 2 between 11:45am and 12pm as well as Thursday September 9 from 2:30pm to 2:45pm are the identified routes.

Along with the bus route, two gas stations have been registered.

Mobil Glen Innes has been noted for Saturday September 11 from 1:35am to 2:45am while Gull East Tamaki in Otara has also been identified on the same date from 5am to 5:15am.

Two superettes are also locations of interest; Chapel Park Superette and Lotto on Thomas Rd in Flat Bush on September 11 between 5pm and 5:30pm is one and the Mayfield Superette on Johnstones Rd in Otara between 4pm and 4:!5pm is the other.

The two other entries are SuperValue Supermarket in Clover Park between 5:45am and 6am on September 11 and Tripoli Super Seven in Panmure on Sunday September 12 between 11:15am and 12:15pm.

The new entries take the current total of locations of interest to 135.

The full list of locations of interest can be found here.

