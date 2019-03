A gas leak in Christchurch this morning prompted a warning alert to be sent to residents' phones.

Fire communications confirms it responded to reports of a gas leak at Oxford Terrace in Christchurch Central about 8.37am.

The gas company, believed to be Rockgas, has now shut off the leak.

Fire and Emergency NZ said residents may still smell residual gas as it clears.

Police cordoned off the intersections of Durham St South/Hereford St, Durham St South/Cashel St and Lichfield St/Tuam St.