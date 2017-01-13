Gas leak in Blenheim stopped, residents allowed to leave their homes



A gas leak at a property in Blenheim has been stopped and residents allowed to leave their homes.

The gas leak in Budge Street in Riversdale saw police ask residents of Gascoyne, Budge, Henderson and Gardiner Streets to stay indoors.

The gas leak is in Riversdale in Blenheim. Source: Google Maps

Police set up cordons and stopped traffic from entering the area.

They say the leak has been resolved without incident.