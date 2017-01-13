Gas leak in Blenheim keeps residents indoors

Residents in areas of Blenheim are being told to stay indoors because of a gas leak at a property.

Police say the gas leak is in Budge Street in Riversdale and they're asking residents of Gascoyne, Budge, Henderson and Gardiner Streets to stay inside their houses.

The gas leak is in Riversdale in Blenheim. Source: Google Maps

Police have set up cordons at these streets and are stopping traffic from entering the area.