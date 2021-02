Some Hamilton residents in the suburb of Glenview are being asked to stay indoors because of a gas leak.

Pelorus Street, Hamilton (file photo). Source: Google Maps.

People are being asked to avoid Pelorus Street after a gas main was struck during construction work at about 11.45am today, police say.

Those living on the street and in the immediate vicinity are asked to stay inside if possible.

The main is currently being repaired.