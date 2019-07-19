TODAY |

Gas contractor who worked on Christchurch home one day before explosion comes forward to police - report

A gas contractor who worked on a Christchurch home one day before it exploded, injuring six people and damaging more than 20 nearby homes, has come forward to police.

The worker spoke to first responders outside the property on Marble Court, Northwood, soon after yesterday's incident, the New Zealand Herald reports.

But when contacted by 1 NEWS, police wouldn't comment on who they spoke to yesterday while a scene investigation is underway.

One official said today’s explosion was unlike anything he’s ever seen during his 25 years in the business. Source: 1 NEWS

The property was reduced to a pile of timber after it exploded at around 10.15am.

Four people remain at Christchurch Hospital, including one person in critical condition, while another person may be transferred to the serious burns unit at Middlemore Hospital. One person was discharged from the hospital this morning.

It's believed the worker was fixing the residents' faulty gas fire prior to the incident.

The home was turned into a pile of matchsticks, sending debris flying onto nearby properties.
