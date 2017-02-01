 

Gareth Morgan's The Opportunities Party to run candidate in Mt Albert by-election opposite Jacinda Ardern, Julie Anne Genter

Chris Chang 

Gareth Morgan's The Opportunities Party has entered the February 25 Mt Albert by-election race.

Gareth Morgan says his Opportunties Party candidate will give Labour and the Greens a run for their money.
Standing in front of a bus with the slogan "Make New Zealand Fair Again", Mr Morgan announced economist Geoff Simmons as the party's candidate.

Simmons lives in Wellington, but grew up in Auckland.

He said moving permanently to Auckland would "depend very much on the outcome of this election".

The move represents a U-turn for the party, after Mr Morgan initially said they would not run electorate candidates.

The Opportunities Party's Geoff Simmons will run against Labour's Jacinda Ardern and Green Party's Julie Anne Genter in the Mt Albert by-election.

Morgan denied it was a stunt, and said National's decision not to run a candidate in Mt Albert had forced the re-think.

"We are offering the people of Mt Albert a choice to vote for something different," Simmons said.

"Ultimately we'd like to win the seat… but there really is an opportunity to have a conversation that kicks off election year."

The by-election was called after Labour MP David Shearer resigned to lead United Nations peace keeping missions in South Sudan.

Labour has chosen Jacinda Ardern as its candidate, while the Green Party has chosen Julie Anne Genter.

