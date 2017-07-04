Gareth Morgan's Opportunities Party introduces policy to raise drinking age

Gareth Morgan's Opportunities Party has released a policy that proposes raising the alcohol purchase age, commonly known as the drinking age, from 18 to 20.

Barman pouring hard spirit into shot glasses. Source: istock.com

It also wants alcohol excise tax increased to a level that would put up prices by 10 per cent.

The purchase age was lowered from 20 to 18 in 1999. Parliament voted on it again in 2012 and decided to keep it at 18.

Dr Morgan says lowering the age effectively lowered the socially acceptable age at which young people start drinking.

"Along with that has come an increase in harm to young people through motor vehicle accidents, teen sexual assault and mental and other health issues," he said.

Prime Minister Bill English, questioned as he went into parliament today, said he didn't think there was a will among MPs to raise the age to 20.

"I don't think there's been a strong case made for raising the drinking age."

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman said 18 was the right age "and I'm very clear on this".

ACT leader David Seymour said the policy was "a beat-up on young people".

"If you want to be evidence-based, binge drinking is lower among today's youth than it was 20 years ago, and rates of alcohol consumption have gone down over the last 20 years."

Mr Seymour said he was "absolutely" drinking in pubs when he was 18.