Gareth Morgan has crack at TVNZ journalists, accusing them of having 'no integrity', while pushing his party's agenda

Gareth Morgan has had a crack at TVNZ while pushing his political party's agenda ahead of this year's election. 1 NEWS NOW has decided to play the full, unedited interview.

The Opportunities Party leader claims TVNZ journalists lack "integrity" and if it were up to him, he'd sell the broadcaster and invest the money in "public interest broadcasting".

TVNZ is New Zealand's state-owned broadcaster but is commercially funded through advertising and merchandising.

Today, Mr Morgan criticised TVNZ saying "it's in a headlong race against corporate media".

Mr Morgan told 1 NEWS reporter Will Hine that TVNZ's business model compromises the integrity of its journalists.

"Are you saying that journalists at TVNZ don't have integrity?" Hine probed.

"You should not be in public service broadcasting serving your masters you should be serving me."

Mr Morgan continued, "owning a television channel is not critical to the Government".

"What the hell is the taxpayer doing investing in this? What the people want is quality unbiased independent journalism.

"So we need to sell this, get rid of it and take the money and invest that money in content, in public interest broadcasting content."

The outspoken businessman and philanthropist launched his new political party in November saying he was hoping to "light a fuse".

A spokesperson for the Communications Minister, Simon Bridges, told 1 NEWS the Government had no plans to sell TVNZ.