Garden sprinkler ban in place for Hastings

Tougher outdoor water use restrictions have been introduced in Hastings today, with only hand held garden watering still permitted.

A man using a garden hose. Source: istock.com

The level 3 restrictions imposed by the council, meaning a ban on sprinklers, follow a continued high water demand in the region, the Hastings District Council said in a statement. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

Water consumption has skyrocketed with the hot and dry conditions and is well above sustainable levels, Hastings District Council three waters manager Brett Chapman said.

The "stage 3" sprinkler ban status means the use of any unattended device or hose - including automated systems - has been banned. Hand-held hoses can be used on gardens between 6am and 8am in the morning, and 7pm and 9pm in the evening.

The council has since ceased watering roundabouts and public gardens, with the sprinklers being turned off today. The only exceptions will be the hanging baskets in the city centre, which will receive a small amount of water each night at off-peak times, and the batting blocks on cricket pitches which must be watered for health and safety reasons.

The council is also increasing the focus of its contractors on rapidly fixing leaks in the network, Mr Chapman said.

Facilities which have their own bores and therefore are able to continue water use include Splash Planet for irrigation purposes, some Hastings schools, the racecourse and Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park.

The children’s splash pads at Flaxmere and Cornwall Park will continue to operate as they turn off automatically when not in use. They are also a better way of cooling off children in the summer heat, the council said.