TODAY |

Garden centres reopening under level 3 will help mental health - industry body

Source: 

People's mental health will benefit from garden centres reopening on Tuesday, when the country moves to Alert Level 3, Gardening New Zealand says.

A file image of gardening. Source: istock.com

The return to alert level 3 means garden centres will be reopening, although with contactless service.

Gardening New Zealand, which represents gardening centres, said gardening was an activity with proven mental-health benefits.

Its spokesperson Debbie Pascoe said that in times of hardship and stress it was important people for to have something positive to do at home.

She said growing your own healthy produce also provided food security.

Pascoe said now was a great time to start planting a winter vegetable garden.

-rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand
2
Dr Ashley Bloomfield urges Kiwis to remain vigilant as Alert Level 3 draws near - 'It’s really important not to slacken off the effort'
3
Burger King confirms it will re-open restaurants at Level 3 amid receivership
4
Opening of NZ's first dog dine-in restaurant on hold, but online sales to resume under Level 3
5
What will Covid-19 Alert Level 3 mean for people aged over 70?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:40

Covid-19 tracing app gets go-ahead from Ministry of Health

NZNO nurses union president resigns, claiming deep divisions within the group

Fast food outlets gear up for flood of customers as Alert Level 3 looms

UK Government under fire over Covid-19 advice as deaths pass 20,000