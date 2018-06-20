Garden centres reopening under level 3 will help mental health - industry body

People's mental health will benefit from garden centres reopening on Tuesday, when the country moves to Alert Level 3, Gardening New Zealand says.

A file image of gardening. Source: istock.com

The return to alert level 3 means garden centres will be reopening, although with contactless service.

Gardening New Zealand, which represents gardening centres, said gardening was an activity with proven mental-health benefits.

Its spokesperson Debbie Pascoe said that in times of hardship and stress it was important people for to have something positive to do at home.

She said growing your own healthy produce also provided food security.