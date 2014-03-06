 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Garage fire burning in south Waikato

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A major garage fire is burning in south Waikato tonight, with multiple fire appliances in attendance.

Fire appliance

Source: 1 NEWS

Fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown told 1 NEWS crews arrived on the scene near Tapapa around 7.15pm to find the fire had taken hold.

"The location of the property is very rural and it has taken our crews some time to get to the address, however they are now fighting the blaze," Mr Underdown said.

St John Ambulance are in attendance but do not believe anyone is trapped or injured in the fire.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:59
1
Esther Pakura says 16-year-old Jacob loved life, his friends, and his skateboard. He died in a suspected hit and run at the weekend.

Video: 'Why couldn't you stop?' Grieving mother of teen skater killed in hit-and-run sends emotional message to driver

2
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:29
4
The NZ captain was at his very best on the last afternoon to post his 15th Test century.

Watch: Kane Williamson's rapid century leads Black Caps to famous Test win over Bangladesh

5

Kiwi parents stressed over having to 'shell out hundreds of dollars' for school uniforms - survey

02:01
We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

'I've always wanted to know where I came from' – Kiwi mum goes online to track down birth parents

We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

01:55
It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

'I noticed the ground opening up...that's when I knew we were in trouble' - locomotive engineer reflects on Kaikoura quake experience

It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ