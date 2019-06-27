Garage on edge of Rotorua mud pool demolished

A mud pool that erupted in a Rotorua backyard is still active and a garage it was threatening has now been demolished.

The pool appeared at Susan Gedye's Whakarewarewa home on Wednesday and has continued shooting mud and steam up to 10 metres in the air.

An update from the Rotorua Lakes Council says it's put up a temporary safety fence at the front of the property and is continuing to monitor the situation.

The garage, which was in danger of slipping into the giant mud pool, has now been demolished.

The council earlier warned people not to throw stones into the mud pool and urged people to stay away from the house on Meade Street because it was too dangerous.