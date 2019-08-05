Gantry falls on main North Auckland road causing delays

A downed overhead gantry caused delays at a major intersection in North Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident at intersection of Whangaparaoa Road and Hibiscus Coast Highway, Auckland Transport said in a tweet.

Chan-Riche Sykes was in the area shortly after the gantry fell.

"I got off the bus and started walking home when I noticed the firetruck and police," she told 1 NEWS.

Fallen gantry in North Auckland. Source: Chan-Riché Sykes

Ms Sykes said the weather was clear with no rain and minimal wind at the time.

"But it had obviously rained here pretty hectic, as there are big water puddles everywhere," she added.

Ms Sykes said the diversions at the scene were causing confusion for motorists, as well as drivers distracted by the scene.

"The scene did very nearly cause an accident," she said. "With people distracted by the scene, this driver started running a red, not realising and nearly drove into another car."

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they attended but had since left the scene.