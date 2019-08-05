TODAY |

Gantry falls on main North Auckland road causing delays

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Auckland

A downed overhead gantry caused delays at a major intersection in North Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident at intersection of Whangaparaoa Road and Hibiscus Coast Highway, Auckland Transport said in a tweet.

Chan-Riche Sykes was in the area shortly after the gantry fell.

"I got off the bus and started walking home when I noticed the firetruck and police," she told 1 NEWS.

Fallen gantry in North Auckland. Source: Chan-Riché Sykes

Ms Sykes said the weather was clear with no rain and minimal wind at the time.

"But it had obviously rained here pretty hectic, as there are big water puddles everywhere," she added.

Ms Sykes said the diversions at the scene were causing confusion for motorists, as well as drivers distracted by the scene.

"The scene did very nearly cause an accident," she said. "With people distracted by the scene, this driver started running a red, not realising and nearly drove into another car."

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they attended but had since left the scene.

Auckland Transport says the road is now fully open following the incident.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Video from a passerby shows the fallen gantry blocking the road while emergency services attend. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:53
Jens Stoltenberg made the comments at Christchurch’s Al Noor Mosque, as the US reels from two mass shootings in 24 hours.
On visit to Christchurch mosque, Secretary General of NATO warns lone wolf attackers 'use each other for inspiration'
2
Video from a passerby shows the fallen gantry blocking the road while emergency services attend.
Gantry falls on main North Auckland road causing delays
3
John Campbell delivers the weather forecast.
John Campbell's hilarious attempt at presenting the weather on TVNZ1's Breakfast
4
1 NEWS’ Jess Cartwright talked about the havoc the weather has caused in the region.
Power outages in Auckland, snow forces road closures in South Island
5
Images of the fallen snow yesterday taken near Balclutha.
1 NEWS viewers send in stunning snaps of snowfall as cold snap hits New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Images released by police in relation to an assault in Flat Bush.

Man, two vehicles sought by police after after man assaulted in Auckland's Flat Bush

Increase in unwarranted vehicles involved in serious crashes 'concerning', researchers say
03:46
Andrew Little on abortion.

New Government bill seeks to remove abortion from Crimes Act, treat it as a health issue

02:03
John Campbell delivers the weather forecast.

John Campbell's hilarious attempt at presenting the weather on TVNZ1's Breakfast