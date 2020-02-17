TODAY |

Gangs disrupted and kidnapped woman rescued in Eagle helicopter's first fortnight in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

During its first two weeks of operation, the Eagle helicopter helped police rescue a kidnapped woman and disrupted multiple gang activities in Christchurch, police say.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One of the three choppers based in Auckland will be used for the trial. Source: Breakfast

"I believe without Eagle above us, many of the jobs would not have been concluded this quickly and we would not have been able to bring these offenders to justice," Superintendent John Price said in a statement today.

Nine people have been arrested and charged in the last two weeks, with firearms, drugs and ammunition also seized.

The Eagle was used to support multiple search warrants on gang addresses, as well as following two dangerous drivers heading south of Waikuku.

In one case, a woman was allegedly being threatened in a suspected kidnapping and assault.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The police are replacing their three squirrels helicopters with three twin-engine Bell 429 helicopters. Source: Supplied

Mr Price says the Eagle provided "valuable information" before more police officers headed in on the ground.

A 24-year-old with 30 prior charges was one of the people arrested in that incident, Mr Price says.

"Eagle has ensured the safety of our police staff and enabled them to be more effective and efficient but above all remain safe without the requirement to use other tactical options," he says.

"I cannot stress enough how good it is to see these gang members dealt with safely and swiftly."

While it's frequently used in Auckland, the Eagle helicopter is in Christchurch temporarily on a trial basis.

The trial ends next Friday, police say.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:03
Coronavirus panic causing unprecedented blockages in Auckland's sewage system
2
Mechanics workshop fined $20k after worker crushed under six-tonne truck on second day on the job
3
New Auckland to Hamilton passenger train to begin running in August
4
Power restored across Wellington region after explosion at power substation
5
Shane Jones doubles down on Indian students comments in fiery clash with John Campbell
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:20

Second tranche of gun law reforms won't pass before March 15 anniversary

Dirt bikes being ridden 'dangerously and recklessly' in Auckland reserves
00:18

New Auckland to Hamilton passenger train to begin running in August
00:21

Police yet to formally identify man found dead outside Auckland brothel