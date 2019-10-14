'Gang members knocking on my door' - Porirua grandmother speaks of meth's toll on her whānau

The scale and devastation of the P epidemic becomes clearer with every passing month.
Bigger drug busts, and there have been some huge quantities confiscated this year.
Along with cheaper prices on the street, the problem is getting bigger, not smaller.
Our Māori communities know that better than anyone.
And now, the crisis has reached the point where it's becoming inter-generational.
Aroha Awarau from TVNZ's Marae show meets Porirua grandmother Christine Remuera, and finds out the devastating toll meth has had on her whānau.