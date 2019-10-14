TODAY |

'Gang members knocking on my door' - Porirua grandmother speaks of meth's toll on her whānau

Marae
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Health
Crime and Justice

The scale and devastation of the P epidemic becomes clearer with every passing month.

Bigger drug busts, and there have been some huge quantities confiscated this year.

Along with cheaper prices on the street, the problem is getting bigger, not smaller.

Our Māori communities know that better than anyone.

And now, the crisis has reached the point where it's becoming inter-generational.

Aroha Awarau from TVNZ's Marae show meets Porirua grandmother Christine Remuera, and finds out the devastating toll meth has had on her whānau. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Christine Remuera told Marae 10 members of her immediate family have been affected by P, and that’s just the start. Source: Marae
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Health
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Waikato farmers handed $50k fines after residents noticed streams turning green
2
Foxton schools no longer on lockdown, but manhunt continues after one person shot
3
Breakfast host Hayley Holt proudly celebrates five years of sobriety
4
All Blacks get Ireland in RWC quarter-finals, but how do other knockout games look?
5
'It's pushing our hotel around' - All Black captures raw power of Typhoon Hagibis
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:46

Western Sahara refugees in NZ to urge Government to ban imported phosphate
01:26

Eight-year-old Aussie may have broken world record with 314kg shark catch

Man killed by falling 300kg ramp at Te Kuiti worksite

Two Christchurch mosque attack widows make special appeal for residency