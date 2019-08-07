Gang members form mass brawl in Napier street

Upwards of 15 people were believed to be involved in a mass brawl in Maraenui, Napier this afternoon.
The fight took place on Percy Spiller Avenue about midday and there were reports that some of those involved were wielding bats.
Police told 1 NEWS they believe that only one gang was involved, but would not say which gang it was.
The fight took place close to a Mongrel Mob gang pad.
St John reported that one person had been taken to hospital following the incident in a moderate condition.
The incident comes amid gang tensions in Hawke's Bay, including a shooting in the streets of Taradale.