Gang members form mass brawl in Napier street

Upwards of 15 people were believed to be involved in a mass brawl in Maraenui, Napier this afternoon.

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. Source: 1 NEWS

The fight took place on Percy Spiller Avenue about midday and there were reports that some of those involved were wielding bats.

Police told 1 NEWS they believe that only one gang was involved, but would not say which gang it was.

The fight took place close to a Mongrel Mob gang pad.

St John reported that one person had been taken to hospital following the incident in a moderate condition.

The incident comes amid gang tensions in Hawke's Bay, including a shooting in the streets of Taradale.

read more Hundreds at meeting to discuss gang violence in Napier