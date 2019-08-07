TODAY |

Gang members form mass brawl in Napier street

Source:  1 NEWS

Upwards of 15 people were believed to be involved in a mass brawl in Maraenui, Napier this afternoon.

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. Source: 1 NEWS

The fight took place on Percy Spiller Avenue about midday and there were reports that some of those involved were wielding bats.

Police told 1 NEWS they believe that only one gang was involved, but would not say which gang it was.

The fight took place close to a Mongrel Mob gang pad.

St John reported that one person had been taken to hospital following the incident in a moderate condition.

The incident comes amid gang tensions in Hawke's Bay, including a shooting in the streets of Taradale.

read more
Hundreds at meeting to discuss gang violence in Napier
'A different pathway' - top cop calls for community backing to tackle Hawke's Bay gang crime

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
World Health Organisation praises China as new coronavirus cases fall
2
Israel Folau flies high to score try in controversial Super League debut for Catalans
3
Damian McKenzie beats five Sunwolves with dazzling speed and strength en route to scoring stunning try
4
'Blame game' taking place as Far North plagued with water issues
5
Highlanders steal one-point win over Brumbies in Canberra with converted try after hooter
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland's CityLink bus fleet to go electric

Man behind Thingee puppet, Alan Henderson, remembered for 'infectious sense of humour'

Person in critical condition after coming off e-scooter in Auckland

One dead, multiple injured after van rolls north of Invercargill