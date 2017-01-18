 

Gang members allegedly hold gun to head of Whakatane man who had child in car

Police are trying to find three gang members who allegedly held a gun to the head of a Whakatane man on Tuesday.

The flashpoint of the clash on Whakatane streets is revealed in new vision.
Source: Facebook / neville matiu

A 33-year-old man had picked his child up when he was stopped at the intersection of Churchill Street and Lord Cobham Avenue at 8.30pm by a car carrying three men with bandanas covering their faces.

The men got out and demanded to know why he was in the neighbourhood, before allegedly pulling a double barrelled shotgun to his head, police said.

The incident took place the same day a gang fight erupted during a Mongrel Mob funeral procession, with shots fired near the corner of Valley and Arawa Roads.

Police are working to find out whether the two events are linked and are seeking the help of the Whakatane community to identify the men involved. 

Police (file picture).

Police generic

Source: 1 NEWS

"For a completely innocent man and his child to be the subject of threats and intimidation by gang members, especially when the threats involved a gun being held to his head, is unacceptable and police are determined to find those responsible,” Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson said in a police statement. 

"Likewise, those involved in the earlier incidents in Valley and Arawa Roads where shots were fired and the lives of innocent bystanders put at risk need to be identified."

Security was called in to protect people working the graveyard shift at several petrol stations in Whakatane on Tuesday night, after the gang fight erupted.

