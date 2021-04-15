TODAY |

Gang member sought over shooting at Auckland's Sofitel hotel shooting arrested

A gang member wanted by police over a shooting at the Sofitel Hotel in Auckland last month has been arrested.

An armed police officer at the Sofitel in Viaduct Basin, Auckland. Source: rnz.co.nz

According to police the 27-year-old man was arrested this afternoon by Armed Offenders Squad members executing a search warrant at a rural property near Kerikeri in Northland.

Police say he is receiving medical treatment for a minor injury sustained during the arrest after initially resisting.

"He will be appearing in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow on charges relating to discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawfully possessing firearms," police say.

Further charges are likely.

"Four other people have been arrested during the investigation to locate this individual."

Police say inquiries are ongoing and further arrests are expected.

