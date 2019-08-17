Gang member pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatal hit-and-run while fleeing police

A Black Power gang member has entered guilty pleas to manslaughter and a host of reckless driving charges after killing an innocent pedestrian in a hit-and-run in Christchurch last year.

Liam Teau Ariki Strickland was arrested on August 16, 2019, after a police chase turned into a week-long manhunt in which armed police raided properties all over the city, before eventually flushing him out.

He struck and killed pedestrian Dean Amies, 48, while trying to flee a patrol car through New Brighton and continued without stopping to check the innocent bystander was alive.

The victim's sister, Carla Amies, has previously remembered the father of four, who had close ties to the homeless community in New Brighton, as a “beautiful man”.

“They’ve taken away our brother who we love very, very much and he was so important to us,” she said at the time.

Strickland showed little emotion as he entered guilty pleas to several charges, including manslaughter, reckless driving, failing to stop for police, and injuring a police officer with a vehicle, in an appearance at a court in Christchurch this morning.

The patched gang member will be sentenced on June 30 and faces a lengthy prison sentence.