Gang member pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatal hit-and-run while fleeing police

Thomas Mead, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A Black Power gang member has entered guilty pleas to manslaughter and a host of reckless driving charges after killing an innocent pedestrian in a hit-and-run in Christchurch last year.

The 21-year-old, who sparked a nine-day manhunt in Christchurch, has appeared in court, via video-link. Source: (C) 2018 THE NEW YORK TIMES

Liam Teau Ariki Strickland was arrested on August 16, 2019, after a police chase turned into a week-long manhunt in which armed police raided properties all over the city, before eventually flushing him out.

He struck and killed pedestrian Dean Amies, 48, while trying to flee a patrol car through New Brighton and continued without stopping to check the innocent bystander was alive.

Family of pedestrian killed in Christchurch hit-and-run hope for justice as manhunt continues Source: 1 NEWS

The victim's sister, Carla Amies, has previously remembered the father of four, who had close ties to the homeless community in New Brighton, as a “beautiful man”.

“They’ve taken away our brother who we love very, very much and he was so important to us,” she said at the time.

Carla Amies says her brother, Dean, was a beautiful man and an ‘innocent party’ in the incident. Source: 1 NEWS

Strickland showed little emotion as he entered guilty pleas to several charges, including manslaughter, reckless driving, failing to stop for police, and injuring a police officer with a vehicle, in an appearance at a court in Christchurch this morning.

The patched gang member will be sentenced on June 30 and faces a lengthy prison sentence.

An earlier version of this story erroneously stated Strickland was a member of the Mongrel Mob.

New Zealand
Thomas Mead
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
