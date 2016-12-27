 

Gang links considered in 'execution-style' killing of Upper Hutt woman

Police now believe gangs and one or more women may have been involved in the killing of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley last month.

They have been speaking to people of interest with gang links as they probe the December 10 murder of the 30-year-old at her Wallaceville home.

Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We know there were males seen running from the Ward St address, but police now believe that one or more females were also involved," said Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett.

"The investigation team has spoken to a number of persons of interest, some of whom have associations to gangs."

Police have said Ms Tolley was shot at point blank range and stabbed in what was an "execution-style" killing.

Cathrine MacDonald, the mother of Lois Tolley, appealed for help today in the search for her daughter's killers.
Source: 1 NEWS

They have been going through CCTV footage and witness statements and identified three cars of interest, coloured blue, white and silver.

However, they have not yet identified any offenders and the firearm, believed to be a shotgun, also hasn't been found.

"We continue to appeal for those holding any information or who know anything that may be of interest to police, to please contact us with that information," Det Snr Sgt Barnett said.

