Gang leader who told meth dealers to leave Ngaruawahia is sentenced after weapons are found in bullet-ridden car

The Tribal Huk gang leader who told methamphetamine dealers to get out of Ngaruawahia last year has been sentenced to community detention and supervision for weapons offences.

Jamie Pink, 46, pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm after police discovered two pump action shotguns and a bat modified with protruding studs and screws in his bullet ridden car in Hamilton in October.

Pink shot to fame last year at a community meeting when he gave all methamphetamine dealers 24 hours notice to leave Ngaruawhia or suffer the consequences.

Pink claimed he was shot in the face during his crusade to get rid of P dealers and wore an eye patch through several of his court appearances.

He later exchanged that for a contact lens in the gang's colour of yellow, claiming his eye had been damaged by a bullet.

In Hamilton District Court today, Judge Simon Menzies noted Pink's remorse for his actions.

"This offending came about because of your decision to undertake a campaign to rid the community of P dealers," he said.

"As you acknowledge, that can be achieved by more legitimate means and your actions can not be condoned by the court, irrespective of the end of objective."

The police prosecutor had sought jail time, pointing out that Pink had 78 previous convictions, including firearms and drug offending.

Police argued he was not naive and his motive was self-serving and designed to raise his media profile.

Pink's lawyer Roger Laybourn said outside court his client's service to the community was important, with his gang feeding 1000 school children a week in 60 different schools.