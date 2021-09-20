Gang associates caught with over $100k cash, car boot full of KFC at Auckland border

Two gang associates have been arrested at Auckland's southern checkpoint after police discovered them trying to travel into the city with over $100,000 in cash and a car boot-full of KFC.

KFC and cash seized by police at Auckland border from two gang associates. Source: Supplied

In a statement Monday, police say officers noticed a suspicious looking vehicle travelling on a gravel road on Sunday and upon seeing the police car, the vehicle did a u-turn and sped off trying to evade them.

The vehicle eventually pulled over and police established they had been travelling from Hamilton trying to get into Auckland.

KFC found in car boot of gang associates by police. Source: Supplied

Police say the vehicle was searched and over $100,000 in cash, alongside empty ounce bags and a large amount of takeaways was found.

Both men, aged 23 and 30, were summonsed to appear in court at a later date for breaching the health order and further charges are likely.

In another incident on Auckland’s northern boundary, police turned around a man who claimed he wanted to cross the border to charge his electric vehicle, despite there not being a charge station where he said he was going. He was turned around.