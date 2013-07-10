Gales predicted to bring a drop in temperature and Desert Road snowfall

Southerlies continue to drop temperatures across New Zealand as gales are forecast to spread up the country today, then slowly ease on Monday.

Snow falls on Desert Road Source: 1 NEWS

MetService have issued a severe weather watch for Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, Wairarapa, Wellington, Marlborough, Christchurch and Canterbury through to Monday.

A strong wind watch continues for the Hawke's Bay, Gisborne, Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa today and tomorrow.

MetService say the severe weather watch is for the possibility that southerly gales may become severe in exposed coastal areas at times from Banks Peninsula to East Cape.

A road snowfall warning has also been issued this morning for the Desert Road, where where a few showers are expected Sunday evening from 6pm until Monday morning.

About 1-3cm is likely to accumulate on the road above 800 metres.