Gale force winds forecast to hit parts of South Island tomorrow after North Island hit by rough weather overnight

Many exposed places in the South Island are likely to be affected by strong winds tomorrow after parts of the North Island received a battering overnight.

Wellington was hit by wild weather overnight and this motorist was in the thick of it.
Source: Supplied

MetService says exposed places in the South Island can expect gale force northwesterlies by tomorrow evening.

"Tomorrow, a front should approach the South Island and strengthen the northwest winds," MetService says in a statement.

A weather watch is in place, warning of severe gales in parts of the following areas: Canterbury (Tuesday afternoon until mid-morning Wednesday); Fiordland, Southland and Otago (late Tuesday afternoon until mid-morning Wednesday); as well as Hawke's Bay east of Wairoa and Coastal Gisborne (until midday today). 

Stormy weather battered much of the lower North Island overnight, with train services in the capital now affected and coastal roads flooded.

A southerly moved through the capital overnight and is now heading further up the North Island.
Source: 1 NEWS

High winds and rain in Wellington caused surface flooding overnight, damaging balustrades along the waterfront in Lower Hutt. 

Commuters are being urged to take extra care on the roads this morning as conditions have brought down a number of trees.

The front has affected transport in Wellington overnight and will move on to other parts of the North Island today.
Source: Breakfast

A fallen tree has taken down a power line and damaged three vehicles on Todman Street, Brooklyn and there are other reports of trees down in Brooklyn, Karori and Melrose.

All train services between Petone and Wellington have been replaced by buses until further notice.

Additionally, all train services to the Melling station have been cancelled until further notice, MetLink said, as trains are unable to get out there.

The Johnsonville to Wellington train service was delayed by about 10 minutes after a train hit a tree which had fallen on the line.

High winds and rain in Wellington have caused surface flooding on coastal roads.
Source: Breakfast

There are also several slips on State Highway 3 south of Taranaki.

The Fire Service was also called to assist several residents in Hawera with loose roofs and trampolines being blown away.

Southerly moving up the country

MetService has issued severe weather watches for several areas of the North Island this morning as a southerly front makes its way northwards.

Strong gale force wind gusts are possible in exposed areas of Wellington, Wairarapa, coastal Hawke's Bay from Cape Kidnappers southwards and coastal Gisborne.

Strong southerlies or southwesterlies are possible in Taranaki and Auckland for a time early this morning.

