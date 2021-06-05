TODAY |

The G7 hopes to seal agreement to make big multinational companies pay more tax

Source:  1 NEWS

Overnight in London, the G7 hopes to seal an agreement to stop big multinational companies from exploiting tax loopholes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The deal could make giant global corporations pay more tax. Source: 1 NEWS

This would affect companies such as Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Google and Microsoft.

The G7 finance ministers hope to sign-off on a global corporate tax rate of at least 15 per cent. 

In New Zealand, Google currently pays much less than that.

The Government estimates the company earned around $800 million in the last financial year, but only paid around $2.3 million in tax.

That is around 0.3 of 1 per cent.

The Government has said it is ready to go it alone with a local digital tax if the G7 deal falls over.

