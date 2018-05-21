Future of Waikato's Waikeria Prison set to be decided today

The Government is set to announce its final decision on the future of Waikeria Prison today.
Jacinda Ardern says Waikeria Prison has "significant infrastructure issues".
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has already ruled out plans to transform the ageing facility, saying the American sytle systems weren't working.
The Waikato centre is home to around 700 inmates.
The National leader said his years as a crown prosecutor revealed "you do have to send your most serious offenders to jail".
