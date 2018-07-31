Future of parcel of land near Arthur’s Pass bracketed for national park up in the air

A man led police on a wild car chase in Christchurch this afternoon, after reports of a burglary sparked a pursuit.

The NZ Herald reports that police were alerted to look for a man driving a black Mazda after reports of a burglary at a Grafton St house shortly after 3pm.

Once located the man fled, refusing to pull over which led to police laying down road spikes.

Despite the spikes puncturing his tyres, the man continued, driving on roads busy with school traffic.

The NZ Herald reports that the chase was called off several times by police after the driver was seen driving on the wrong side of the road and going through red lights.

Eventually the chase ended in spectacular fashion, with two police cars blocking the man's vehicle from the front while two more cars rammed into him from the side and behind.

Police Sergeant Chris Barker told the NZ Herald that the man was Tasered and then arrested.