Future Matariki public holiday dates revealed

The recommended public holiday dates to celebrate Matariki for the next 30 years has been announced today, with next year's falling on June 24.
The 2022 date of the country's newest public holiday was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last February, however the varied dates for the future have been revealed today.
It was also confirmed it would always be on a Friday, ruling out a Monday holiday.
New Zealand will first celebrate the public holiday from 2022, after Labour promised in the election to make the Māori New Year a public holiday.
Proposed Matariki Holiday Dates for 10 years (full list below)
2022 - 24 June (Hune)
2023 - 14 July (Hūrae)
2024 - 28 June
2025 - 20 June
2026 - 10 July
2027 - 25 June
2028 - 14 July
2029 - 6 July
2030 - 21 June
2031 - 11 July
Matariki, the cluster of stars that signals Māori New Year, changes dates each year but generally rises in June or July and spans a three-week period.
An advisory group was created to provide advice on future dates, how it should be celebrated and education around Matariki.
Arts and Culture Associate Minister Peeni Henare said they were grateful for the guidance of the group, "which is helping ensure Te Ao Māori is embedded within the day".
"Matariki is more than just a public holiday. Our celebration of the new public holiday will be informed by key values such as unity, sharing, feasting, coming together, and environmental awareness."
He said that Matariki was the Māori name for the Pleiades, referring to the star cluster rising mid-winter, marking the Māori New Year.
"Some iwi name this time of year Puanga, after a bright star that is above and to the right of the Matariki constellation."
Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood said it would always fall on a Friday.
"The public holiday always falling on a Friday will also mean many of those who miss out on the Mondayisation of holidays will have Matariki to look forward to," he said.
"The Matariki Advisory Group asked that we be guided by the whakataukī 'Matariki hunga nui' (Matariki brings us together). This new long weekend will allow people to travel to their hometown or around our regions, and spend time with their whānau."
The proposed law change would first need to go through Parliament, with the bill to be created later this year.
University of Waikato Professor Rangi Matamua told Breakfast yesterday that Matariki is set to be visible from this morning.
The Green Party first pushed for the inclusion of Matariki as a public holiday, a stance followed by Labour prior to last year’s election.
Ardern said at the time the public holiday would be introduced in 2022 so businesses could have time to prepare.
The proposal came with criticism from other parties, with National fearing it could be the tipping point for struggling businesses amid the Covid economic fallout.
"If you're going to have another paid holiday, it's excellent if you're receiving it, but actually if you're a struggling business it can be what actually sets you over the edge,” leader Judith Collins said in September.
A 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll in September last year found 69 per cent were in support of making Matariki a public holiday from 2022, 23 per cent were opposed and eight per cent either did not know or refused to answer.
Proposed Matariki Holiday Dates
2022 - 24 June (Hune)
2023 - 14 July (Hūrae)
2024 - 28 June
2025 - 20 June
2026 - 10 July
2027 - 25 June
2028 - 14 July
2029 - 6 July
2030 - 21 June
2031 - 11 July
2032 - 2 July
2033 - 24 June
2034 - 7 July
2035 - 29 June
2036 - 18 July
2037 - 10 July
2038 - 25 June
2039 - 15 July
2040 - 6 July
2041 - 19 July
2042 - 11 July
2043 - 3 July
2044 - 24 June
2045 - 7 July
2046 - 29 June
2047 - 19 July
2048 - 3 July
2049 - 25 June
2050 - 15 July
2051 - 30 June
2052 - 21 June