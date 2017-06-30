 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


The future looking bright for Kiwi boat builders after America's Cup success

share

Source:

1 NEWS

After the enormity of Team New Zealand's America's Cup win sinks in, the future looks bright for those Kiwis involved in the boat building industry.

The long term benefits of winning the America’s Cup are only just beginning.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The victory now means our boat builders are in hot demand, but some in the industry are concerned a change in the cup rules could negatively affect the industry.

Current America's Cup rules mean that only a few metres of a boat need to have been built in the team's country of origin.

The new nationality rules hinted at by Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton may mean that is set to change, but boat builders are confident they will still be able to ply their trade for other nations.

"It would be quite difficult because our boat builders and composite technicians are so sought after worldwide they're everywhere.

"I don't think you can control that one," Chris van der Hor of NZ Marine said.

Industry experts expect to be hiring the next generation of boat engineers and designers now, in order to get their boats up to speed over the next three to four years.

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
Miraculously the man escaped unharmed during the incident in North Carolina.

Graphic warning: The moment woman mows down suspected purse thief with SUV in US parking lot

2

Spike in forklift related workplace deaths

00:31
3
McGregor is getting into tip-top shape ahead of the huge bout.

'You've never seen these moves' - hulking MMA star Conor McGregor releases intense boxing training video

00:25
4
The 26-year old landed the trick at his Palmerston North-based compound.

Video: Kiwi freestyle motocross rider Levi Sherwood nails world first No Hander Double Backflip

00:17
5
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

02:00
Political commentators are optimistic this election could see an increase in turnout.

Push starts to get young Kiwis enrolled to vote in September election

One political commentator hopes Brexit and Donald Trump will push more young Kiwis to vote.

02:28
The former Labour MP will stand for Winston Peters' party in the Whangarei electorate.

NZ First's Shane Jones has 'ability to be New Zealand's Donald Trump' - political commentator

Labelled "bombastic' and "eccentric", Jones is running for New Zealand First this election and political commentators are expecting drama.

01:39
Mike Thorpe spoke with Andy who hopes someone in Auckland has found the flag.

Allow extra time for travelling in Wellington this weekend, council says, as thousands of Lions fans converge on the capital

Tens of thousands of visiting fans are expected in the city for the second All Blacks vs Lions Test.

00:17
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has been in Honiara marking the departure of the Regional Assistance Mission.

NZ Government putting $6m into mulitpurpose hall to help keep Solomon Islands youth off the streets

Nearly 70 per cent of the population is aged between 15-25 with more than half unemployed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ