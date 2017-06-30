The future looking bright for Kiwi boat builders after America's Cup success

After the enormity of Team New Zealand's America's Cup win sinks in, the future looks bright for those Kiwis involved in the boat building industry.

The victory now means our boat builders are in hot demand, but some in the industry are concerned a change in the cup rules could negatively affect the industry.

Current America's Cup rules mean that only a few metres of a boat need to have been built in the team's country of origin.

The new nationality rules hinted at by Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton may mean that is set to change, but boat builders are confident they will still be able to ply their trade for other nations.

"It would be quite difficult because our boat builders and composite technicians are so sought after worldwide they're everywhere.

"I don't think you can control that one," Chris van der Hor of NZ Marine said.