Fush the Christchurch seafood eatery set to start free Te Reo Maori classes

A Christchurch eatery is set to start free Te Reo Maori classes open up to anyone who wants to learn.

Source: Te Karere

Fush, the family owned seafood eatery in Wigram has encouraged the use of Te Reo Maori by offering bilingual English-Maori menus and using te reo phrases with their customers.

"It's one of Aotearoa's three official languages and the preservation and normalisation of it is very dear to my heart," Fush owner-operator Anton Matthews says.

"I want to give our community a chance to learn the basics for free."

The classes are beginning next week Monday the 21st of May at 8pm for an hour and are set to run over the next four weeks.

Thousands of people have already expressed their interest in attending on the Facebook event page.

Fushs goal is to help build confidence to enable people to speak and incorporate a little bit of Maori in their everyday conversation.