'Further testing' needed after post mortem following man's death in Auckland

Police say further testing is required following a post mortem on the body of a man found at a property in the central Auckland suburb of Freemans Bay yesterday.

Police were alerted at 10.40am that a man had been found dead at an address in Beresford St and they've revealed today that he was aged 52.

They say his death is "unexplained" and inquiries are continuing to be made.

"A post-mortem has now been completed and further testing is required," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said this afternoon.

The results of these tests will be reported to the coroner, he said.

A scene examination of the address will be carried out by police over the next few days.

Police are currently speaking to the neighbours and acquaintances of the deceased, Mr Beard said.