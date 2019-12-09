Live updates: 'Further survivors unlikely' after White Island eruption, police say

It's unlikely more people will rescued alive from White Island after the volcano erupted yesterday afternoon. 1 NEWS has the latest updates as they come to hand.

Key points: White Island/Whakaari erupted at 2.11pm yesterday.

Five people are confirmed dead, with more fatalities likely.

Dozens of people remain on the island and are feared dead.

Rescue services have been unable to reach the island so far, due to risks of further eruptions.

5.42am: A cruise ship company whose guests were on the island says they're devastated by the news.

Tourists were visiting from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean Cruise' Jonathon Fishman says they're working with local authorities and offering medical resources and counselling to their guests and their families.

"We are devastated by today's events and our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy.

"Ovation of the Seas will remain in port as long as needed to assist with the situation."

5.34am: One of those confirmed killed was a Whakatāne local.

Former Mayor Tony Bonne confirmed to 1 NEWS the person was a tour guide for the island.

5.00am: It's unlikely more people will rescued alive from White Island/Whakaari after the volcano erupted yesterday afternoon.

Five people have died so far and it's believed up to 24 people may still remain on the Bay of Plenty island.

Several air searches by the police Eagle helicopter, rescue helicopter and NZDF aircraft found no signs of life, police say.

"Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation," a spokesperson says.

"Based on the information we have, we do not believe there are any survivors on the island."

An NZDF ship will head to the island at first light to deploy drones and other observational equipment.

Police say they're not sure exactly how many people remained on the island.