Further risk to schools caught in global cyberattack 'isolated' - Hipkins

Further risk to schools caught up in a global cyberattack over the weekend has been "isolated", Education Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Current reports suggest around 200 businesses around the world were affected after an update for technology management firm Kaseya's cloud-based platform VSA was targeted ahead of Fourth of July celebrations in the US.



Kaseya has over 40,000 customers worldwide.



The attack was believed to have been carried out by ransomware syndicate REvil, according to security firm Huntress.

St Peter's School in Waikato and Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens were among the businesses impacted by the ransomware attack.

Hipkins this afternoon told reporters the Ministry of Education has been working with the schools following the attack, adding that some individual kindergarten centres may have been affected.

"I understand that further risk is being isolated and we are working closely - and we have been for several weeks now - just looking very closely across the schooling system, given the diversity of different systems that are used in schools, and to make sure we're working with them to isolate any potential risk."

Ministry of Education deputy secretary business enablement and support, Zoe Griffiths, yesterday told 1 NEWS an analysis had identified 11 out of roughly 2500 New Zealand schools were possibly impacted by the attack.

Griffiths today told 1 NEWS two schools have since confirmed they were not impacted by the ransomware attack as they had not used the software for some time.

Two schools confirmed they were impacted but "have taken steps to contain the issue which may have a short-term operational impact,, she said.



"There is no evidence of data loss at this stage."

The seven remaining schools use the software but "have no evidence of impact and have shut down the impacted services as a precautionary measure".

An early childhood provider has since informed the Education Ministry they use the software and are now "taking precautionary measures".

"At this stage, we are not aware of any other schools or early learning providers using the software," Griffiths said.



"Parents need to know that if there is anyone whose personal information has been impacted by this they will be contacted by their education provider directly."