Further protest planned for Tongans upset with RLWC loss

Another protest has been suggested by Tongans upset with their side's loss against England after about 4000 supporters yesterday flooded Auckland's CBD.

The crowds were upset a late try wasn't given to their team, but were also celebrating their run to the World Cup final four.
Yesterday's event was in response to Tonga's 20-18 Rugby League World Cup loss, in which a last-minute try by Andrew Fifita was disallowed by referee Matt Cecchin after an earlier knock-on.

England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.
Thousands came to Auckland's CBD wearing red and waving Tongan flags while singing hymns.

While some were protesting the referee's decision, others were simply celebrating how far their side had come.

There were no arrests, police said. 

However, comments made on the event page for yesterday's protest early this morning suggest another, more serious protest could be in the works.

The league superstar mingled with rival fans after England's nail-biting 20-18 victory over Tonga.
John Uele wrote "a lot has been sacrificed for this and we have come too far to let this go".

"The cause is a protest, not a celebration," Mr Uele wrote.

"We have to make sure they take our demands seriously."

In a controversial Rugby League World Cup semi-final England pipped Tonga 20-18.
Mr Uele said several Tongan lawyers are now looking into the case, and a Change.org petition to RLWC CEO Andrew Hill asking for the try to be looked into has now reached more than 54,000 signatures.

The protest is planned for the same place and same time as last night's protest - at The Cloud in Auckland at 6pm.

