Further closures on SH2 south of Gisborne following fatal Christmas Eve crash

There will be a full road closure tomorrow on State Highway Two south of Gisborne to recover the bus that crashed on Christmas Eve, killing two and injuring 10.

The closure will be in place from 6am until midday so the bus can be recovered from the steep bank.

Detours will be in place via Tiniroto Road and Frasertown.

This is not expected to add much time to journeys, but NZTA urge people to allow for extra time, especially as people head to the Rhythm and Vines event.

There will also be a partial closure of the road today between 5pm and 8.30pm to allow investigations into the crash to continue, NZTA said.

The bus carrying 53 people crashed through a road barrier and down a bank on SH2 about 30km south of Gisborne at 9.30pm on Christmas Eve.