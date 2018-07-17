Further arrests after man's body found at waterfall near Tauranga - total of five men now charged over death

A further three men have been charged over the death a Ngaruawahia man whose body was found in McLaren Falls near Tauranga earlier this month.
Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson, 26, was found in the water on July 13.
Waikato Police today announced three men, aged 33, 34 and 49, have been charged with being party to manslaughter in Mr Paterson's death as part of the ongoing Operation Conga.
The new charges come after a 36-year-old man was arrested on July 20 in Paeroa on charges of murder and kidnapping, and another 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact.
The newly charged 33-year-old and 49-year-old are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.
The 34-year-old charged appeared yesterday and is due to next appear on August 7.
The Operation Conga team continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Paterson’s death.