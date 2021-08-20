Funeral offers declined for baby girl found at Auckland recycling site

Police have today declined offers from the wider community to hold a funeral for a baby girl found dead at an Auckland recycling facility early last week.

One of two baby onesies found nearby at Visy Recycling in Onehunga. Source: NZ Police

The newborn was found at an Onehunga recycling facility on the evening of Monday, August 16, and police are continuing to call for the child’s mother to come forward.

"Police have been making a number of extensive enquiries since the newborn was found dead at the facility early last week, and are still working to identify her and her mother," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

Officers are currently reviewing information received from members of the public after images of the clothing found near the girl were released on Friday.

Beard said police have been approached by multiple members of the community offering to hold a community funeral for the girl once Alert Level 4 restrictions are lifted.

"While we appreciate the intentions behind this offer and the care shown by the community, due to investigative requirements we are not in a position to release the baby’s body for burial at this stage and our top priority remains finding the girl’s mother and family," he said.

"As we have said previously, the sooner police can identify her mother, the sooner this baby girl can be treated with the respect she deserves and be laid to rest."

A recycling facility in Auckland's Onehunga where the body of a newborn baby was found. Source: 1 NEWS

Any decision about funeral arrangements would be made after all possible inquiries to locate her mother have been completed.

"We know that there is at least one person out there who knows what happened to this baby girl, and we urge them and anyone else who might know what happened to do the right thing and contact police," Beard said.