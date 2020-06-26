Funeral for killed police officer Matthew Hunt to take place in Auckland today

Constable Matthew Hunt, a police officer killed in the line of duty last month, will be farewelled in Auckland today.
The 11am service will be held at Eden Park this morning as police pay tribute to their fallen colleague.
His casket and family will arrive and leave the service by motorcade.
There will also be a guard of honour, police piper and flag presentation to his family.
While the funeral itself at Eden Park is closed to the public, the service will be live streamed by police and at 1 NEWS online.
Mr Hunt died in Massey last month after he and another police officer were shot during a "routine traffic stop".
A man has pleaded not guilty to his murder, with the trial set to take place next July.