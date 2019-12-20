TODAY |

Funeral held today for Whakaari/White Island victim Hayden Marshall-Inman

Source:  1 NEWS

The funeral of Whakaari/White Island tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman will be held this morning, 10 days after the eruption.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The local tour guide’s body has not yet been recovered from the disaster site, but he is presumed dead. Source: Breakfast

Sixteen people were confirmed killed in the eruption, with two others still missing and presumed dead, including Mr Marshall-Inman.

There will be a moment's silence at 11.11am as loved ones gather in Whakatāne to remember the 40-year-old.

Attendees have been asked to come in their favourite sporting team's shirt in honour of Mr Marshall-Inman's love for the Chiefs and the All Blacks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mark Inman told Breakfast the family is still trying to keep positive after the presumed death of Hayden Marshall-Inman. Source: Breakfast

Police say the search for both Mr Marshall-Inman and Australian tourist Winona Langford is ongoing.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Umpires need to step in' - Australia batting coach questions NZ's bowling tactics
2
Steven Adams swaps hunting gears for custom-made suit and hat, but he's no fan of the glad rags
3
Steven Adams interrupts Chris Paul to say his new suit look is 'dapper', not fresh
4
Australian firefighters killed in truck crash while battling fierce bushfires
5
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:15

Top tips for surviving the busiest travel day of the year

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel blames husband for donation non-disclosure
01:36

Crusaders pitch in as Christchurch's City Mission prepares for Christmas Day lunch for those in need
03:27

Thousands of Kiwis on the move tomorrow in what's expected to be busiest travel day of 2019