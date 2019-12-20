Funeral held today for Whakaari/White Island victim Hayden Marshall-Inman

The funeral of Whakaari/White Island tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman will be held this morning, 10 days after the eruption.

Sixteen people were confirmed killed in the eruption, with two others still missing and presumed dead, including Mr Marshall-Inman.

There will be a moment's silence at 11.11am as loved ones gather in Whakatāne to remember the 40-year-old.

Attendees have been asked to come in their favourite sporting team's shirt in honour of Mr Marshall-Inman's love for the Chiefs and the All Blacks.

