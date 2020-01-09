TODAY |

Funeral to be held for Adelaide victim of Whakaari/ White Island eruption

Source:  AAP

An Adelaide lawyer who died when New Zealand's White Island volcano erupted last month is set to be farewelled at a funeral service.

Gavin Dallow and his step-daughter Zoe Hosking, 15, died in the eruption. There's still hope wife Lisa will pull through. Source: AAP

Gavin Dallow, 53, was holidaying with his wife, Lisa Dallow, and her daughter, 15-year-old Zoe Hosking, when the volcano erupted in December.

Mr Dallow and Zoe were killed, while Mrs Dallow survived and was flown back to Australia with critical burns to more than half of her body.

Friends and family will farewell Mr Dallow during a funeral service to be held in Adelaide today.

The trio was touring White Island as part of a two-week cruise when the eruption spewed hot ash and vapour more than three kilometres into the air.

Gavin Dallow.

Of the 47 people reportedly on the island at the time, 19 were killed instantly or later succumbed to their injuries.

In a statement released after his death, Mr Dallow's family remembered him as "a wonderful son and brother".

One month on, the community is still coming to terms with the December 9 tragedy. Source: 1 NEWS

"We'll miss him at the cricket and we'll miss him at the football," a statement read.

"He was a generous man, always helping his family and his community."

New Zealand
Natural Disasters
Australia
