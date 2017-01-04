Funeral held for 15-year-old killed in Christchurch crash

One of the victims from a high-speed crash on Christmas night in rural Canterbury was farewelled at a funeral in Christchurch today.

Rangi Ruru student Lily Moore, 15, was killed along with two boys, when the driver of the car she was travelling in failed to negotiate a corner and smashed into a row of trees in Leeston.

The unlicensed driver, a 14-year-old boy, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to hospital.

A fifth passenger, the only person wearing a seatbelt at the time, survived with minor injuries and flagged down a passing motorist to raise the alarm.

Police were called to the crash site near the corner of Harts Rd and Southbridge Sedgemere Rd at 2.20am on Boxing Day.

In the days following, Inspector Al Stewart urged people to wear seat belts and said it was too early to say if the under-age driver would face charges.

He said the crash was preventable.

Hours after the road toll ended today with 19 people being killed over the Christmas-New Year period, Assistant Commissioner Dave Cliff carried the same safety message.

"Wearing a seatbelt is the cheapest, most effective safety device ever invented for a motor vehicle," he said.

"We've seen an almost doubling in the number of vehicle occupants killed in 2016 because they didn't have on a safety belt."

This year's road toll topped last year's total over the same period by seven more deaths.

Friends and family attended the funeral for Lily Moore at Westpark Chapel in the Christchurch suburb of Burnside this afternoon.

Her newspaper death notice remembered her as a "most treasured and dearly loved daughter" and "much loved sister".