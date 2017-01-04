 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Funeral held for 15-year-old killed in Christchurch crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One of the victims from a high-speed crash on Christmas night in rural Canterbury was farewelled at a funeral in Christchurch today.

Rangi Ruru student Lily Moore, 15, was killed along with two boys, when the driver of the car she was travelling in failed to negotiate a corner and smashed into a row of trees in Leeston.

Lily Moore, 15, was one of three killed in a high-speed crash in rural Canterbury on Christmas night
Source: 1 NEWS

The unlicensed driver, a 14-year-old boy, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to hospital.

A fifth passenger, the only person wearing a seatbelt at the time, survived with minor injuries and flagged down a passing motorist to raise the alarm.

Police were called to the crash site near the corner of Harts Rd and Southbridge Sedgemere Rd at 2.20am on Boxing Day.

In the days following, Inspector Al Stewart urged people to wear seat belts and said it was too early to say if the under-age driver would face charges.

He said the crash was preventable.

Hours after the road toll ended today with 19 people being killed over the Christmas-New Year period, Assistant Commissioner Dave Cliff carried the same safety message.

"Wearing a seatbelt is the cheapest, most effective safety device ever invented for a motor vehicle," he said.

"We've seen an almost doubling in the number of vehicle occupants killed in 2016 because they didn't have on a safety belt."

This year's road toll topped last year's total over the same period by seven more deaths.

Friends and family attended the funeral for Lily Moore at Westpark Chapel in the Christchurch suburb of Burnside this afternoon.

Her newspaper death notice remembered her as a "most treasured and dearly loved daughter" and "much loved sister".

Funerals for Sam Drost and Cole Hull were held last week.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
The UFC fighter of Samoan heritage said he was disappointed when he met Sir Peter Leitch after the business used the offensive term.

'How did he get knighted?' - MMA fighter Mark Hunt says Mad Butcher used term 'coconut' for Samoans

00:10
2
A dash camera captured the moment the woman allegedly took her revenge, ploughing into the Ford camper.

Watch: Angry wife rams husband's van on NSW coast after catching him with another woman

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:29
4
Lily Moore, 15, was one of three killed in a high-speed crash in rural Canterbury on Christmas night

Funeral held for 15-year-old killed in Christchurch crash

00:26
5
Onlookers watched in awe as the men lifted a huge blue marlin into a van in Paihia.

'They should be left alone in the ocean' - monster 347kg marlin catch divides community

John Armstrong: Security Council resolution gives Israel a serious case of the heebie-jeebies

The bile dumped on NZ by Benjamin Netanyahu suggests he well understands the potency of the resolution, writes our columnist.

00:22
Demolition has begun this morning on the car park building that was severely damaged in the November earthquake.

Demolition of Wellington's Reading carpark starts

The council says the focus is to bring down the multi-level carpark as quickly, and safely as possible.


00:44
A baby camera captured the disturbing moment a chest of drawers fell on the two-year-old boy.

Video: Toddler saves twin brother after chest of drawers falls on him

A baby camera captured the disturbing moment a chest of drawers fell on the two-year-old boy.

03:11
But the Government says it’s not all bad and it’s funding waste reducing initiatives.

Construction industry challenged to cut its landfill waste by nearly a third

The sector dumps the most landfill waste and critics claim it is causing long-term environmental damage.


02:41
A regional group is now negotiating the deal on behalf of the Pacific nations.

Exclusive: Soaring Pacific cancer rates prompt bid for drug buying deal with NZ's Pharmac

Pacific leaders are pitching for the deal as parts of the region have extremely high rates of stomach, lung, liver and cervical cancer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ