Funeral details confirmed for killed officer Matthew Hunt's service at Eden Park

Police say the funeral for Constable Matthew Hunt, who was killed in a shooting in west Auckland last month, will take place at 11am on Thursday, July 9.

The service will take place at Eden Park, and police confirmed that it will be held as a closed service for family, friends and police staff.

Mr Hunt's casket and family will be escorted to and from Eden Park by a police motorcade.

Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt. Source: NZ Police

He will also receive an honour guard, a police piper performance and a flag presentation.

It will also be live streamed online on the police.govt.nz website.

