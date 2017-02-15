 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Funeral for chopper pilot, war hero killed fighting Christchurch fire to be held today

The funeral for Steve Askin, 38, the former SAS soldier who died in a helicopter crash while fighting the Port Hills fire is due to be held.

This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.
Mr Askin's SAS comrades will be pallbearers at the service at Christchurch's Wigram Airforce Base today, according to a post on Givealittle page set up to raise money for his family.

The army will film the funeral and make sure identities remain confidential, the post says. As of 5:30am today two Givealittle pages have raised more than $260,000 for his family by last night.

Mr Askin did not have life insurance and also had a hefty student loan from helicopter pilot training, according to the post on Givealittle.

The helicopter pilot's friends have spoken of the loss of the former SAS soldier, who died fighting the Port Hills fire.
The Squirrel helicopter Mr Askin was flying crashed near Sugar Loaf car park last Tuesday.

Mr Askin was a former SAS soldier cited multiple times for his exceptional bravery in Afghanistan, the Defence Force has said.

He received the New Zealand Gallantry Star, New Zealand's second-highest gallantry award, in 2014, his identity not being made public at the time.

The medal citation said that, during a Taliban attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul in 2011, Mr Askin was wounded by grenade and rifle fire, but carried on rescuing hotel guests as a fire broke out.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and two young children.

Steve Askin's family share memories after he died in a helicopter crash when fighting the Port Hills fire yesterday.
Army mates chipping in to help pay for Port Hills chopper pilot's funeral as Givealittle donations pass $100k
Lisa Davies talks about Steve Askin, a former SAS soldier who died in a crash on the Port Hills on Monday.

'They know how special he was' - 1 NEWS reporter recounts meeting family of chopper pilot who died fighting fires
The family of Steve Askin gathered today to remember their loved one, a dad of two little children and a decorated former SAS soldier.

'They've lost a dad' - father of chopper pilot killed fighting Port Hills fire opens up

