TODAY |

Fundraising underway for mobile optometry unit with 10 per cent of Kiwi kids needing glasses

Laura Twyman
Laura James
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Education
Laura James

One in 10 New Zealand school children need glasses but don't have them, according to Auckland University's Optometry School.

Its students have tested four and half thousand kids’ eyes in the last year, as part of their degree.

"[Ten per cent] still sounds high in a developed country, that we have children that have visual problems, that we could help with, given there is this link between vision and educational outcomes”, said Steven Dakin, Head of the School of Optometry.

Twenty per cent of the kids screened as part of the programme failed and were sent home with a note to visit the optometrist.

Of those, half went on to get glasses.

Sudent optometrists told 1 NEWS they’re surprised at the need.

"It's only when you start delving in and asking those questions you kind of pick out they’re having issues," student Kavin Natali says.

Mr Dakin says: "Children need to be able to see well in order to be able to learn."

"It would be hard to overestimate the value of good visual correction for children, in terms of fulfilling their lifelong potential."

Mount Roskill Primary is one of the schools where screening is carried out annually.

Deputy Principal Sonya Lamb says:  "You can't put a price on this, it's fantastic field work for the optometrists, but also for our kids it's about removing barriers to learning and it's such a simple thing to do".

All children have their eyes tested before they start school, but the next official test isn’t until intermediate school.

Mr Dakin says that's an issue as "it’s a long gap".

The school screening programme run by the university helps but is only offered in Auckland, and not at all schools.

"We are fundraising to try and purchase New Zealand's first mobile optometry unit… and actually travel within and outside of Auckland to deliver screening services and full comprehensive eye examinations to as many children as we can”, Mr Dakin said.

It is thought the proposed vision bus would triple the size and reach of the current screening programme.
 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    That’s according to the University of Auckland’s School of Optometry. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Health
    Education
    Laura James
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    There are calls for the Government to work harder to help vulnerable Kiwis with good housing.
    John Campbell issued trespass notice while investigating caravan park declared unfit for children
    2
    Holt asked the departing NZR boss who was the best All Black he'd seen - his reply was a zinger.
    Breakfast crew in stitches at Steve Tew's cheeky comment about Hayley Holt's ex-boyfriend Richie McCaw
    3
    Ruben Scott.
    'Come home baby' - family's desperate plea after toddler goes missing in crocodile infested far north Queensland
    4
    The family has lived in a rental with just one bedroom for four years.
    Mangere family of six spend four years in one-bedroom rental waiting for state housing
    5
    The rugby star has been laying low as backlash has grown over his Instagram meme.
    Israel Folau lodges unfair dismissal claim - 'No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion'
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    Inaccurate reports of Dutch euthanasia death shared by MPs, Disability Rights Commissioner

    A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.

    Police urge other victims of serial rapist to come forward
    Meat mincer (file picture).

    Company fined $332,000 after worker's fingertips cut off in mincing machine
    01:01
    Dignitaries gathered in Portsmouth for the official commemorations.

    Kiwi veterans recall wartime chaos on 75th D-Day anniversary