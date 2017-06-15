Fundraising group wanting to save Dunedin's Cadbury factory famous for Pineapple Lumps drops bid

A community fundraising group that had set its sights on buying Dunedin's Cadbury factory has shifted its goals, now aiming to make its own brand of chocolate.

Led by Dunedin councillor Jim O'Malley, the group attracted almost $6 million in pledges to secure a contract with factory owner Mondelez International to continue making lollies such as Pineapple Lumps, Jaffas and Pinky Bars, on the site.

Mondelez had earlier confirmed would shut the factory in early 2018, ending 150 years of operation in the city and the jobs of about 300 staff.

But the group has revealed they could not get their operations running fast enough to secure a contract with Mondelez.

"While this is disappointing, it is not all that surprising considering their treatment of our community to date," the group said in a statement.

The group will now spend four weeks researching how it can make its own chocolate, either at the Cadbury factory or a new site.